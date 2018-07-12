Quantcast
Attorneys – Company’s agreement with feds preserved privilege (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle July 12, 2018

A written agreement between a corporation and the government preserved the company’s attorney-client privilege and work-product protection for information that the general counsel of a subsidiary entity disclosed to the government. Background Several years ago, federal prosecutors opened a grand jury investigation into whether X Corp. (the company name is under seal) and its subsidiaries violated certain ...

