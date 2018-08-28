Appeals court won’t block ruling on candidate party label

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans have been dealt another setback in their efforts to remove a state Supreme Court candidate’s party affiliation from the ballot.

The state Court of Appeals declined Monday to hear the request of GOP legislative leaders to block a lower court’s order that candidate Chris Anglin be listed as a Republican on the November ballot.

A trial court judge this month halted enforcement of a new law removing party designations next to the names of Anglin and a few other judicial candidates because they had switched their affiliation too close to filing.

Anglin was a registered Democrat until three weeks before he filed to run. He says the law unfairly targeted him.

The state Supreme Court could still step in, but time is dwindling before ballots must be printed.

