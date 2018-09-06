Quantcast
Cost-cutting at nursing home justified punitive damages award (access required)

By: Matt Chaney September 6, 2018

A nursing home whose administrator pledged to do “whatever he needed to do to cut costs” will have to pay out almost $2 million in punitive damages to the families of three patients who died in the facility’s care, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. The opinion, which originally went unpublished before plaintiff’s ...

