Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Distributional Factors – Inheritance (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Distributional Factors – Inheritance (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 11, 2018

On remand from a prior appeal, this court instructed the trial court to make findings of fact regarding the defendant-wife’s inheritance from her father. The trial court erred in its reconsideration of the post-separation inheritance – a distributional factor – by considering it in relation to other distributional factor instead of whether the inheritance would ...

