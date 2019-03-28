Quantcast
No substitutions: COA draws bright line (access required)

By: Jonathan Loo March 28, 2019

  An Avery County landowner won’t be able to step into the shoes of a plaintiff who chose to sell her property rather than carry on her lawsuit against the local government, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. After the town of Banner Elk granted American Towers a zoning variance in 2013 in order to ...

