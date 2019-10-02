Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / COA nixes ultra-slow child support payback plan (access required)

COA nixes ultra-slow child support payback plan (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires October 2, 2019

  A trial court abused her discretion when she ordered a father to pay child support arrears of $24,400 at the rate of $100 per month—which would have taken more than 20 years—when his income allowed him to pay the entire amount in a lump sum, a divided panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo