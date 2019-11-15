Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Ethics opinion would bless eyes-only agreements (access required)

Ethics opinion would bless eyes-only agreements (access required)

By: David Donovan November 15, 2019

  A proposed ethics opinion would permit lawyers to accept an opposing counsel’s offer to view certain documents subject to an “attorney eyes only” disclosure restriction without their client’s consent. Proposed 2019 Formal Ethics Opinion 7, published by the North Carolina State Bar Council’s ethics committee at its most recent meeting on Oct. 24, would let lawyers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo