Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Family of scalded toddler settles suit for $2M (access required)

Family of scalded toddler settles suit for $2M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 5, 2019

  The family of a toddler who suffered severe burns from scalding hot water in a hotel bathtub has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the hotel for $2 million, his attorney reports. J.D. Hensarling of Vann Attorneys in Raleigh reported that the two-year-old boy and his family were at the hotel in 2015 when he was burned ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo