Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Woman injured by falling movie screen settles suit for $200K (access required)

Woman injured by falling movie screen settles suit for $200K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 9, 2020

A woman who broke her ankle as she scrambled to get out of the way of an inflatable movie screen that began falling toward her and her children has confidentially settled a lawsuit with the owner of the park where the movie was being screened for $200,000, her attorney reports. Isaac Thorp of Raleigh reports that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo