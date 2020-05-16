Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – Traveling Employee – Hotel Slip & Fall – ‘Arising out of’ – Personal Laundry (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Traveling Employee – Hotel Slip & Fall – ‘Arising out of’ – Personal Laundry (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 16, 2020

  Even though plaintiff tripped and fell at his hotel while on a work trip, since plaintiff was doing his laundry the day before returning home, his injury is not compensable. We affirm the Industrial Commission’s denial of plaintiff’s claim. Unlike eating and sleeping, washing laundry is not always necessary for an off-duty, traveling employee. The Commission made ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo