Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Morehead City attorney reprimanded (access required)

Morehead City attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan August 28, 2020

Attorney: John E. Way Location: Morehead City Bar membership: Member since 1981 Disciplinary action: Censured on Aug. 19 Background: In 2016 Way prepared a general warranty deed conveying a piece of real property from his client to the client and his wife as tenants by the entireties, and filed the deed with the Carteret County Clerk of Court. In ...

