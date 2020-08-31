Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney given stayed suspension (access required)

Charlotte attorney given stayed suspension (access required)

By: David Donovan August 31, 2020

Attorney: Kenneth T. Davies Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1980 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year on Aug. 21. The suspension is stayed for two years so long as Davies complies with certain conditions. Background: Davies represented a client in a lawsuit stemming from a business dispute. After the lawsuit was placed on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo