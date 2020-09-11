Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Tit for tat, U.S.V.I. court rules N.C. judgment void (access required)

Tit for tat, U.S.V.I. court rules N.C. judgment void (access required)

By: David Donovan September 11, 2020

  The Supreme Court of the U.S. Virgin Islands has ruled that a judgment entered in favor of a North Carolina man in Johnston County court was void and unconstitutional, the latest twist in a long-running legal dispute that has now seen courts in both North Carolina and the Virgin Islands refuse to enforce the other’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo