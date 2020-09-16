Quantcast
No reliance means no UDTP claim against insurer (access required)

No reliance means no UDTP claim against insurer (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires September 16, 2020

  A plaintiff must present evidence of actual and reasonable reliance on a misrepresentation in order to make a successful claim for unfair and deceptive trade practices against an insurance agent, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled. DC Custom Freight, a freight shipping and trucking company, engaged Tammy A. Ross & Associates, an insurance ...

