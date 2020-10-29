Quantcast
More law firms giving time off to vote

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 29, 2020

While many states require employers to give their employees time off to vote, North Carolina isn’t one of them. But in what many are calling the most important election year in decades, some North Carolina law firms are encouraging their attorneys and staff to cast their ballots with paid time off. Fox Rothschild and Poyner Spruill ...

