Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Sidebar shakes family tree, finds N.C.’s first female lawyer (access required)

Sidebar shakes family tree, finds N.C.’s first female lawyer (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 9, 2020

Sidebar knows that many attorneys are history buffs, and we recently came across a tidbit that’s germane to not only our history, but practice of law in North Carolina as well. It’s well-known in legal circles that Tabitha Anne Holton was the first woman in North Carolina to get a law license. Her attorney, Albion Winegar ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo