Elizabeth City attornrey suspended (access required)

Elizabeth City attornrey suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan February 11, 2021

Attorney: William H. Morgan Jr. Location: Elizabeth City Bar membership: Member since 1986 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for four years on Jan. 26. The suspension is stayed for four years so long as Morgan complies with certain conditions. Background: Morgan maintained an attorney trust account. From late 2006 to March 2015, Morgan delegated trust accounting ...

