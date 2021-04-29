Quantcast
By: David Donovan April 29, 2021

Attorney: Rebecca A. Moriello Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 2010 Disciplinary action: Censured on Feb. 15 Background: In July 2017 Moriello was permitted to observe an otherwise closed proceeding in immigration court in Charlotte. During the hearing, she refused to comply with repeated directives from a protective services officer to stop using her cell phone in the courtroom. ...

