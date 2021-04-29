Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Hendersonville attorney censured (access required)

Hendersonville attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan April 29, 2021

Attorney: Tamara M. Lee Location: Hendersonville Bar membership: Member since 2015 Disciplinary action: Censured on Feb. 15 Background:  Lee’s associate erroneously agreed to enter into consent orders in two child support cases in which Lee represented the respondents. Lee approached the judge ex parte with orders to set aside in both cases, representing to the court that opposing counsel ...

