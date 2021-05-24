Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney suspended for two years (access required)

Charlotte attorney suspended for two years (access required)

By: David Donovan May 24, 2021

Attorney: Wesley S. White Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 2012 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two years on May 11. After three months, White may apply for a stay of the remainder of the suspension. Background: White represented a client who was being sued for alienation of affection and criminal conversation. White failed to ...

