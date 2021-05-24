Quantcast
Florida attorney suspended five years in N.C. (access required)

By: David Donovan May 24, 2021

Attorney: Patrick Michael Megaro Location: Orlando, Florida Bar membership: Member since 2013 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for five years on April 27. After three years, Megaro may apply for a stay of the remainder of the suspension. Background: Megaro represented Henry McCollum and Leon Brown, intellectually disabled half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison after ...

