Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Second-Degree Murder – Jury Instructions – Provocation – Self-Defense (access required)

Criminal Practice — Second-Degree Murder – Jury Instructions – Provocation – Self-Defense (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 29, 2021

Eyewitnesses who had been using controlled substances gave conflicting testimony about the interaction between defendant and the victim after defendant sold the victim cocaine. Although there was evidence that, as defendant was walking out of the victim’s house, the victim charged defendant and hit him with a flashlight, there was no evidence that defendant was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo