Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative — Gaming Machines – Chance & Dexterity – Unlawful Sweepstakes (access required)

Administrative — Gaming Machines – Chance & Dexterity – Unlawful Sweepstakes (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 16, 2021

In the two video games that customers can play at plaintiff’s retail establishments, the second game involves skill or dexterity; however, the extent to which a customer is able to win more than a minimal amount of money is controlled by the outcome of the first game, which is a game of chance. Luck is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo