Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — DWI – Mistrial & Retrial – Transcript Request – Alternative Evidence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 26, 2021

Where defense counsel waited until a week before defendant’s retrial to request the transcript from defendant’s previous mistrial, the trial court did not abuse its discretion by denying defendant’s request and his motion to continue. Defendant may assert a claim for ineffective assistance of counsel. In any event, defendant was present for both proceedings, and the ...

