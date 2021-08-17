Quantcast
By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires August 17, 2021

  The 10-year period for enforcement of a foreign judgment accrues on the date that the judgment is filed in North Carolina, a unanimous panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled, affirming an order allowing a woman to pursue a claim of more than $1.3 million against her ex-husband.  On Dec. 29, 2003, a Michigan state court entered a divorce judgment in favor of ...

