Waiver of revocation hearing also waived right to appeal  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 14, 2021

  A defendant whose probation was revoked by a district court judge won't be able to appeal that decision to superior court because he waived his right to a revocation hearing, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled in a case of first impression.   Leaning on the plain language of state law and relevant state ...

