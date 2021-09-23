Quantcast
Criminal Practice — Murder – Evidence – Other Victim – Discovery of Body

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 23, 2021

Where victim Tucker’s body was discovered while police were investigating the disappearance of victim Rippy, evidence of Rippy’s disappearance was relevant in defendant’s trial for the murder of Tucker. We find no error in defendant’s conviction for first-degree murder. Relevance It was not possible to provide a natural and complete development of the facts without testimony concerning Rippy’s ...

