Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Trusts & Estates — Wills – Patent Ambiguity – ‘Personal Property’ – Specific Bequests & Residuary Beneficiaries (access required)

Trusts & Estates — Wills – Patent Ambiguity – ‘Personal Property’ – Specific Bequests & Residuary Beneficiaries (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 7, 2021

Where (1) a will bequeathed the testator’s “personal property,” including his automobile, to defendant; (2) the will went on to direct that certain personal property—including the testator’s motor vehicles—be sold to fund specific bequests; (3) the will directed that certain funds held by a foundation be transferred to a school; and (4) the will directed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo