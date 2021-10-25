Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Speedy Appeal – Transcript Delay (access required)

Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Speedy Appeal – Transcript Delay (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 25, 2021

Even though the court reporter’s ten extension requests resulted in a yearlong delay in defendant’s appeal, our application of the factors from Barker v. Wingo, 407 U.S. 514 (1972), shows that the delay in processing defendant’s appeal did not rise to the level of a due process violation. We find no error or plain error in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo