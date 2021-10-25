Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Jury & Jurors – Judge’s Comments – Structural Error – Race & Religion (access required)

Criminal Practice — Jury & Jurors – Judge’s Comments – Structural Error – Race & Religion (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 25, 2021

When an African-American member of the jury pool said his Baptist religion wouldn’t let him decide the defendant’s guilt, the trial judge, while excusing that juror, made comments chastising African-Americans for not being willing to sit on juries, and she said that her own Baptist religion did not prevent her from deciding whether the state ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo