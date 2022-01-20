Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Probation Revocation – Late-Presented Exhibit – Informal Proceeding – New Crime – 50B Order (access required)

Criminal Practice — Probation Revocation – Late-Presented Exhibit – Informal Proceeding – New Crime – 50B Order (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 20, 2022

Given the informal nature of a probation revocation hearing, defendant’s opportunities to speak and present evidence, and defense counsel’s review of a domestic violence protective order before the order was handed to the judge at the end of the hearing, defendant’s due process rights were not violated by the judge’s consideration of the G.S. Chapter ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo