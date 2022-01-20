Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice — Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Indictment Allegations – Obstruction of Justice

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 20, 2022

Although the caption of defendant’s indictment included the words “obstruction of justice,” this was insufficient to correct the indictment’s omission of an essential element: that defendant obstructed, prevented, impeded, or hindered justice. We vacate the judgment against defendant and remand for a new disposition. Defendant’s Alford plea did not waive his right to appeal. A defendant may ...

