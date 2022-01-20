Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 20, 2022

Where (1) defendants authorized plaintiff’s care to be transferred to Dr. VanDerNoord, a physician that defendants requested in lieu of plaintiff’s preferred treating physician; (2) Dr. VanDerNoord recommended plaintiff receive a two-part treatment protocol involving two sets of facet joint injections; (3) defendants authorized the first set of facet joint injections; and (4) defendants then ...

