Home / Top Legal News / Man, woman collect $234K for faulty zip line (access required)

Man, woman collect $234K for faulty zip line (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 25, 2022

A property management company and a homeowner have agreed to pay $234,000 to a man and a woman injured while riding a defective zip line on the rental property, the plaintiffs’ attorney reports. Winslow Taylor of Taylor & Taylor in Winston-Salem said that the woman settled her claim for $225,000 and the man settled for $9,000 ...

