Home / Top Legal News / Clogged trach leads to death, $1.1M settlement (access required)

Clogged trach leads to death, $1.1M settlement (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher January 27, 2022

The estate of an 18-month-old child who died while under the care of a home health nurse has settled its medical malpractice suit for $1.1 million, its attorneys report. The boy, born prematurely and home after six months in the neonatal intensive care unit, died from hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy — brain damage suffered when he could ...

