Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Equitable Distribution & Alimony – Separate Property – Post-Separation Appreciation – Retirement (access required)

Domestic Relations — Equitable Distribution & Alimony – Separate Property – Post-Separation Appreciation – Retirement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 31, 2022

Since part of a retirement account was the defendant-Husband’s separate property, the trial court erred when it ruled that all passive post-separation appreciation in the account was divisible property. We vacate the equitable distribution order and remand for further findings. We affirm the alimony order. Retirement Husband argues the trial court erred in finding that he was not ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo