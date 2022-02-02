Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Matthews attorney reprimanded (access required)

Matthews attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan February 2, 2022

Attorney: Harry C. Marsh Location: Matthews Bar membership: Member since 2010 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Nov. 12, 2021 Background: While representing a tenant in a dispute with a landlord, Marsh exchanged emails with the landlord in which he made a series of problematic comments that did not serve any purpose in resolving the legal dispute. In the emails, Marsh ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo