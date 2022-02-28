Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Mooresville attorney placed on interim suspension (access required)

Mooresville attorney placed on interim suspension (access required)

By: David Donovan February 28, 2022

Attorney: Brian R. Harwell Location: Mooresville Bar membership: Member since 2002 Disciplinary action: Suspended until conclusion of all disciplinary proceedings against him on Feb. 17 Background: Harwell pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor harboring a fugitive, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer in Iredell County Superior Court on Aug. 9, 2021. The conduct underlying the plea involved ...

