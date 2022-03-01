Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – Police's search of defendant's bag was unlawful (access required)

Criminal Practice – Police’s search of defendant’s bag was unlawful (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 1, 2022

Where the defendant was handcuffed on the ground and had no access to his bag at the time it was searched by officers, the search was unlawful. Neither the bag nor the defendant posed any danger to the officers at the time of the search. Background After Anthony R. Buster was charged with one count of possessing ...

