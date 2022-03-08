Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney suspended for two years, stayed (access required)

Charlotte attorney suspended for two years, stayed (access required)

By: David Donovan March 8, 2022

Attorney: James Landivar Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 2018 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of for two years on Feb. 26. That suspension is stayed for two years so long as Landivar complies with certain conditions. Background: Landivar was an attorney with Carolina Legal Services (CLS), which provided debt-relief services to North Carolina consumers that included debt-adjusting ...

