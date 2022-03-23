Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney reprimanded (Feb. 2022) (access required)

Charlotte attorney reprimanded (Feb. 2022) (access required)

By: David Donovan March 23, 2022

Attorney: David W. Hands Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 2002 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 16 Background: Hands and his paralegal failed to review and verify and the payoff wiring instructions purportedly sent by their client in an email prior to a real estate closing. As a result, the payoff proceeds were wired to a fraudster’s account, resulting ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo