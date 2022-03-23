Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: David Donovan March 23, 2022

Attorney: Kaycee C. Staehle Location: Denver Bar membership: Member since 2000 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 16 Background: Staehle made double disbursements from her trust account in a real estate transaction, due primarily to her failure to maintain accurate client ledgers and proper reconciliation of her trust account. Staehle participated in the state bar’s trust account compliance program and ...

