Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Durham attorney disbarred (March 2022) (access required)

Durham attorney disbarred (March 2022) (access required)

By: David Donovan March 28, 2022

Attorney: Brian Matthew Love Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 2010 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on March 14 Background: Love used the personal information of his then-wife and ex-wife to falsely register online accounts in their names and impersonate them in sexually explicit communications with numerous men. Love obtained sexually explicit images of these victims without their consent and used ...

