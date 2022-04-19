Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney suspended for three years (access required)

Charlotte attorney suspended for three years (access required)

By: David Donovan April 19, 2022

Attorney: Meg Sohmer Wood Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 2001 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on April 11. The suspension is stayed for three years so long as Wood complies with certain conditions. Background: In or around 2018, Wood established Carolina Legal Services, which provided services including debt adjusting (acting as a ...

