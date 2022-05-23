Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice — Confession – First Impression – Surrender Negotiations (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 23, 2022

When sheriff’s deputies went to defendant’s home to arrest him for statutory rape and indecent liberties, defendant locked himself in his bedroom and threatened suicide. Defendant was not “in custody” while deputies negotiated his safe exit from his bedroom, so the lack of Miranda warnings did not require the trial court to suppress a confession ...

