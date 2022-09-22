Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Heath Hamacher September 22, 2022

By Heath Hamacher  Several plaintiffs have agreed to a total settlement of more than $4.4 million in cases involving the 2014 bridge collapse at a Raleigh college that injured four construction workers and killed another.  Multiple litigations were filed in the incident and were consolidated for discovery purposes. The last of six settlements was approved on Jan. ...

