Home / Top Legal News / Sex assault victim awarded $8M; doctor faces more charges  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart November 29, 2022

An $8 million judgment was entered by the Superior Court of New Hanover County, N.C., for a patient who was sexually assaulted by her dentist while she was under anesthesia.   The patient was having her wisdom teeth extracted at Wilmington Oral Surgery and was sedated when her oral surgeon, Dr. Michael Hasson, sexually assaulted her.   “Our client ...

