Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Wake County attorney suspended for 4 years (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart November 29, 2022

Attorney: Willie Brooks  Location: Wake County   Bar membership: Since 1982  Disciplinary action: 4-year suspension   Background:   The defendant has been found guilty of failing to conduct monthly reconciliations of his trust account following a random audit to Brooks' trust account by the North Carolina State Bar on March 6, 2019.  In addition to finding Brooks had failed to conduct the required monthly ...

