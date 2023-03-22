Class of 2023 Leaders in the Law announced

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly is pleased to announce the Leaders in the Law Class of 2023.
“Leaders in the Law” is an annual award that celebrates those lawyers who are setting the standard for other lawyers.
Leaders’ accomplishments include outstanding contributions to the practice of law in North Carolina, significant achievements through the practice of law, leadership in improving the justice system, acting as role models and mentors, and making essential contributions to North Carolina’s legal community and/or the community at large.
We look forward to honoring these stellar practitioners on April 20 at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley in Raleigh.
Leaders in the Law Class of 2023
- Lisa M. Angel, Rosen Law Firm
- Amy Batten, Smith Anderson
- Kristen L. Beightol, Edwards Beightol
- Ryan Bolick, Cranfill Sumner
- Kayla Britt, North Carolina Department of Justice
- Todd Brown Sr., Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Caryn L. Brzykcy, Harbinson & Brzykcy
- Keith Burns, Nexsen Pruet
- Lois Wagman Colbert, Kilpatrick Townsend
- Michael A. DeMayo, DeMayo Law Offices
- Kristopher J. Hilscher, Law Offices of Mark E Sullivan
- Lee Hogewood III, K&L Gates
- Susan Jackson, Nelson, Mullins
- Valerie Johnson, Johnson & Groninger
- Darrin D. Jordan, Whitley Jordan Inge & Rary
- Naho Kobayashi, McGuire Woods
- Scottie Forbes Lee, Ellis & Winters
- Laura M. Loyek, Lawyers Mutual Insurance Company
- Virginia Knowlton Marcus, Disability Rights North Carolina
- Thomas L. Mitchell, Moore & Van Allen
- Thomas E. Terrell Jr., Fox Rothschild
- David W. Sar, Brooks Pierce
- Matthew W. Sawchak, Robinson Bradshaw
- Swain Wood, Morningstar Law Group