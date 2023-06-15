NCLW Leaders in the Law: David Sar Partner, Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard 

David Sar Partner, Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard

Greensboro

When considering his top personal and professional accomplishments, it’s a toss-up for David Sar.

There’s the sublime experience of having raised two delightful daughters. Or the exhilarating adventures of climbing up Kilimanjaro and down into the Grand Canyon.

And as a partner at Brooks Pierce, he has realized that his most prized professional accomplishment has been cultivating countless long-term relationships with his clients.

“I have treasured the opportunity to provide advice and judgment most clients value highly enough that they are still working with me many years later,” he says.

Sar grew up in Roanoke, Va. He received his bachelor’s degree from Duke University, graduating magna cum laude, and earned his law degree with honors from Yale University School of Law.

He has long been active in professional and civic organizations, currently serving on the Local Patent Rules Committee of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, Launch Greensboro Advisory Board, and the Moses Cone Health System Institutional Review Board.

An intellectual property and business attorney, he has been with Brooks Pierce for over 26 years. He is a board-certified specialist in trademark law.

“I fell into that area of law from a few interesting cases early on, and then I dove deeper as the Internet took over the world,” he says.

First Job: My favorite early job was being a video game arcade attendant. I learned how to cool down fights, how to quicky repair the games, and I learned it is better to listen than to talk. At least one of those became a useful lawyer skill.

Biggest career challenge: There are not enough hours in each day to fully embrace all the interesting issues.

Advice to aspiring attorneys: Listen carefully to clients and others, and prepare thoroughly for your cases and deals.

Work/life balance: Do what you love, love what you do, and the professional and personal might just harmoniously merge if you are lucky.

Childhood goal: To be an astronaut.

Favorite vacation spot: Someplace I haven’t been. I like to try new things and places.

You didn’t know: I’ve been blessed to have smart, supportive and engaging colleagues at Brooks Pierce. And pie is the best dessert.